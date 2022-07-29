Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wavelength Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC now owns 344,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SJNK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.16. 49,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,833,478. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

