Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 1,621 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after buying an additional 457,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,813,000 after buying an additional 275,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,302,000 after buying an additional 360,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after buying an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,515,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

NYSE DFS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.61. 7,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.30. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

