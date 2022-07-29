Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 2,029 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 420.7% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.17. The stock had a trading volume of 253,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,360. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $71.48 and a twelve month high of $170.62.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

