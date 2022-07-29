Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 227 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $26,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $113.15. 86,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,278,417. The firm has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

