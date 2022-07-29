Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 3,222 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Albemarle by 101.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.67. 10,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,394. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.05.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.