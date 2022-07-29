Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 392 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ITW traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,880. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.36 and its 200 day moving average is $206.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.42.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.