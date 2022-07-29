Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 426 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,709 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,659,000 after purchasing an additional 370,543 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $145.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,060. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.57 and a 200-day moving average of $148.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

