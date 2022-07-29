Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 7,571 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Insider Activity

Fastenal Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,885. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

