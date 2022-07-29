Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.78.

AMP traded up $4.93 on Friday, reaching $267.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,739. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.18 and its 200 day moving average is $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 50.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

