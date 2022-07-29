Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLPX. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.23. 2,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,020. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68.

