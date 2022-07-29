Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Sells $93,315.00 in Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) VP John M. Bugh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $93,315.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $111,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

