Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.76 and last traded at $35.71. Approximately 3,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,088,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Green Plains Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,359,000 after purchasing an additional 71,092 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 55.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Featured Articles

