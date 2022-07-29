Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 147,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 24,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 54.0% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 70,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on META shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.87.

Shares of META stock opened at $169.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

