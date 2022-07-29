Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €24.38 ($24.88) and last traded at €24.54 ($25.04). Approximately 15,128 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €24.82 ($25.33).

GLJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on shares of Grenke in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Grenke in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.30 ($36.02) price target on shares of Grenke in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.96.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

