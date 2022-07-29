Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of PAC stock opened at $137.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $106.15 and a 52 week high of $167.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $3.1502 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

