Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 110,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,013,237 shares.The stock last traded at $7.49 and had previously closed at $7.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TV. UBS Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Cuts Dividend

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $907.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.64 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0876 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.58%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $265,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 7.8% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 123,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,430,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,935,000 after purchasing an additional 336,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $2,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

