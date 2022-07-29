Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 25 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $475.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ELV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.15.

About Elevance Health

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

