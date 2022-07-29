Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,231,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $406.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $420.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.66. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

