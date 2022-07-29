Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 107 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.9 %

PEP opened at $174.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day moving average is $168.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

