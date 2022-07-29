Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 7,307 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $131,076,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 106,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 80,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 57,228 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $104.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average of $105.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

