Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after acquiring an additional 583,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,434,219,000 after acquiring an additional 517,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,443 shares of company stock valued at $13,291,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

