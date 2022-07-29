Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $43.32 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $164.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

