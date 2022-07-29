Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $153.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.22. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

