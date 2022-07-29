Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 756,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,249,000 after buying an additional 58,218 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 421,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

