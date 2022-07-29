Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $406.08 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $420.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.66.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

