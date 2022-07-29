Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $213.75 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.97.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.67.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

