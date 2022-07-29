Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,471,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,968,000 after purchasing an additional 182,318 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 150,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 43,254 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

