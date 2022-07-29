Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.5% during the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $4,735,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 82,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $536.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

