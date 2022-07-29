Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,982,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $113,966,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,477.8% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,069,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,109 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

