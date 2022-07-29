Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,515,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Snap-on by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 210,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Snap-on by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after acquiring an additional 225,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,108,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $221.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.77.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.32. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.60.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

