Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 183 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in Salesforce by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in Salesforce by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $404,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,141,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $404,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,141,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,573. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $181.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a PE ratio of 176.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.96 and its 200-day moving average is $191.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

