Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 794 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE GD opened at $223.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

