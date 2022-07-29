GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,630 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.64) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.89) price objective on GSK and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.30) target price on GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.08) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.29) target price on GSK in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.01).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 0.4 %

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,735.80 ($20.91) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,734.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,686.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.98). The company has a market capitalization of £88.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,387.62.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.37) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,181.65).

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.