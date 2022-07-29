Guggenheim Trims Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Target Price to $33.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.21 on Monday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

