Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,160 shares of company stock worth $6,264,845. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ResMed Trading Up 1.2 %

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.80.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $243.07 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.