Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 12,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,328,000 after buying an additional 142,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,944.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,944.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 70,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,480. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

