Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 323 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,836,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 113,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,980,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,321,000 after buying an additional 96,904 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 4,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

Robert Half International Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.07. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.