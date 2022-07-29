Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 850 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Shares of BNS opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

