Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 24,842,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,982,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,077,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,032,000 after buying an additional 1,242,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,422,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,075,000 after buying an additional 80,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,110,000 after buying an additional 1,136,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,285,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,093,000 after buying an additional 484,754 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $43.60 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $929,820.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $929,820.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,343,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,741 shares of company stock valued at $20,969,282. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

