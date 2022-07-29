Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Invests $1.26 Million in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,093,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert T. Newcomb bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $693,760. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $740.85 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $672.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $705.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.