Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Invests $564,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Grab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 142,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Grab stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

