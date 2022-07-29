Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 62.7% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $99.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

