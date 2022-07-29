Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,250 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,659,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,744,000 after acquiring an additional 89,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,888,000 after acquiring an additional 445,775 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after acquiring an additional 688,278 shares during the period. CQS US LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,352,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after acquiring an additional 358,640 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,693,000 after acquiring an additional 45,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.99. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

