Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 175 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,437,000 after acquiring an additional 290,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,294,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,541,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,895,000 after purchasing an additional 405,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,422,000 after purchasing an additional 792,133 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $64.38 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.