Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 175 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,437,000 after purchasing an additional 290,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,294,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,541,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,895,000 after buying an additional 405,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,422,000 after buying an additional 792,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brown & Brown Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

