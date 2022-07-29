Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 220 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $264,189,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Teradyne by 63,820.2% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 824,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,488,000 after buying an additional 823,281 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 385.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,190,000 after buying an additional 413,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,159,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $98.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.97 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

