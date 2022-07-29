Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 659,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,230,000 after acquiring an additional 143,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

