H Capital II GP L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,355,218 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

H Capital II GP L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,355,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000. 17 Education & Technology Group makes up about 100.0% of H Capital II GP L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. H Capital II GP L.P. owned 2.75% of 17 Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, H Capital V GP L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,790. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $93.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.69. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.

Further Reading

