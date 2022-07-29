Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HLN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Haleon Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of HLN opened at $7.00 on Monday. Haleon has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

