Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Haleon Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $7.00 on Friday. Haleon has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $8.50.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

